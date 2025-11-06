KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia remains a longstanding, reliable, and valued partner of Russia, with bilateral ties gaining renewed momentum, said Russian Ambassador to Malaysia Naiyl M. Latypov.

Speaking at a reception marking Russia’s National Day in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, Latypov said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and President Vladimir Putin had held extensive and constructive discussions during Anwar’s recent visit to Russia.

“This intensification of dialogue at the highest level clearly reflects the upward trajectory of our bilateral relations. Our cooperation spans a wide range of areas – from trade, investment, and energy, to tourism, education, and cultural and humanitarian exchange.

“It is my hope that the motion along this trend will accelerate further, bringing more benefits to our nations,” he said.

Minister of Plantation and Commodities Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani represented the government at the event. Also present was Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

According to Latypov, Russia-Malaysia cooperation is grounded in mutual respect and shared benefit, with both countries consistently striving to understand one another’s perspectives and to act as true partners.

“Our leaders’ exchanges on regional and international matters have shown that the positions of Russia and Malaysia are closely aligned.

“Both of our countries are firm in upholding the principles of international law, sovereignty, and non-interference in internal affairs. We also coordinate effectively at multilateral platforms, including the United Nations,” he stated.

As Malaysia holds the ASEAN Chairmanship this year, Latypov said Russia places great importance on its dialogue with the Association.

ASEAN’s centrality is founded on inclusiveness, transparency, and equality – with full respect for the identity and interests of all its members, he added.

On BRICS, Latypov said Russia is committed to supporting Malaysia’s smooth and effective participation in all BRICS partner formats.

On Russia’s national day, he noted this year holds special significance for Russians as the country solemnly marks the 80th anniversary of the end of the Great Patriotic War and the Second World War.

Russia-Malaysia’s diplomatic relations was established in 1967 making it nearly six decades this year.

During Anwar’s four-day official visit to Russia last month, Putin stated bilateral ties are developing successfully and progressively, with both sides expressing strong interest in making the cooperation more substantive and transparent.