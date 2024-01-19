RM1,000 financial aid for B40 Muassasah pilgrims involves RM9.4 mln allocation - Mohd Na’im

SEPANG: The targeted financial assistance of RM1,000 for each prospective Haj pilgrim in the Muassasah B40 group involves a total allocation of RM9.4 million, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

He said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also the Finance Minister, has approved the continuation of the financial assistance initiated last year, especially for those performing the pilgrimage for the first time.

“With this assistance, each pilgrim from the B40 group only needs to pay RM12,356 out of the total RM13,356,“ he told reporters after officiating the Haj, Umrah and Tourism Carnival organised by Haj Travel Operators (PJH) for the 1445H/2024 season today.

The Pilgrims Fund Board (TH) today announced that prospective pilgrims from the B40 group will receive financial assistance and government aid totalling RM20,944 per person, covering 63 per cent of the Haj pilgrimage cost.

Those from the M40 group, on the other hand, will receive RM14,148 in financial aid or 42 per cent from the total cost per person.

The cost for a prospective Muassasah pilgrim to perform the Haj this year is set at RM33,300, compared to RM30,850 last year.

Earlier, in his speech Mohd Na’im advised prospective pilgrims, including groups receiving Furada or Mujamalah visas, to opt for packages offered by any of the 25 PJH companies licenced by TH, to avoid falling victim to fraudulent Haj packages.

He expressed confidence in the 25 licenced PJH companies, stating that they have the capacity, expertise, experience and credibility to provide the best services and ensure the welfare of Haj pilgrims in the Holy Land.

Among the 25 companies licenced by TH are Andalusia Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd, Al-Balad Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd, Felda Travel Sdn Bhd, JAD Travel & Tours (M) Sdn Bhd and Zahafiz Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd. - Bernama