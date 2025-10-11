Cyberbullying potential in ‘casual’ online banter

PETALING JAYA: What may seem like harmless gossip or casual banter in group chats is quietly emerging as one of the most overlooked forms of cyberbullying, experts warn, with potentially serious consequences for mental health.

Universiti Teknologi Mara media communication specialist Assoc Prof Dr Tengku Elena Tengku Mahamad said online environments have blurred the line between conversation and harmful behaviour, with private talk often spreading far beyond its intended audience.

She said once digital messages are shared, they can easily be taken out

of context and reach unintended recipients.

“It starts within small circles, which then spreads far beyond what anyone intended. Once something is typed or forwarded, it can be shared or misinterpreted outside the original context.

“That is when it turns harmful, because private talk suddenly becomes public and permanent. The online environment rewards attention, not empathy. So, even private ‘banter’ can quickly become content that others consume, share and judge.”

Tengku Elena said the absence of face-to-face interaction lowers social awareness and encourages group conformity.

“Online environments lower our social filters. When you cannot see someone’s reaction, it is easier to forget there is a real person on the other side.

“People feel safer blending into a group, which we call diffusion of responsibility.

“The instant rewards of likes, emojis and approval make it feel like harmless entertainment.

“Over time, this normalises mockery and exclusion as part of belonging, and that is where harm begins.”

She said digital platforms also make it difficult for users, especially young people, to understand the lasting impact of their behaviour.

“Once something is shared, it lives beyond intention and context.”

Hospital Al-Sultan Abdullah psychiatrist Dr Nur Faizah Ali said gossip among youths often begin as casual chatting, or as she put it, borak-borak biasa.

But it turns into bullying when it becomes repetitive or personal.

“It crosses the line when it involves spreading rumours, making fun of someone’s looks or sharing private stories without consent.

“For the person on the receiving end, it can be deeply painful. They may feel embarrassed, ashamed or betrayed by their peers.”

Nur Faizah said online group involvement amplifies the harm, especially when others react or remain silent.

“Silence also sends a message. When nobody speaks up, it looks like everyone agrees.

“For young people, social rejection cuts very deep, and when gossip becomes a group activity, it turns into collective bullying.

“And because this type of bullying happens quietly, without adults noticing, many suffer alone, without support. That’s why awareness and early conversations are so important.”

According to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, 27,704 cyberbullying related content were removed between January and Oct 1, compared with 8,756 throughout 2024.