Sabah KPDN inspected 673 premises during SHMPP for Aidilfitri

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) inspected 673 business premises statewide throughout the implementation of the Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP) for Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2024.

Its director, Georgie Abas said three of the premises were issued compound notices on the spot, with two failing to display price tags for items under price control while the other was for not using a verified weighting scale.

“Two of them have settled the compounds while the owner of the other premises has yet to do so and has been given 14 days to settle it.

“A total of 19 items were gazetted for the implementation of the Hari Raya Aidilfitri SHMMP in Sabah,” he said in a statement after surveying a supermarket today, which is the last day of the 15-day SHMMP that began on April 5.