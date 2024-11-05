No visitors for Faisal Halim, needs monitoring after third operation - Selangor Sports Exco

SHAH ALAM: Selangor FC player, Muhammad Faisal Abdul Halim or better known as Faisal Halim who is now recuperating after undergoing the third surgery, is not allowed to receive visitors.

Selangor Youth, Sports and Entrepreneurship Committee chairman Mohd Najwan Halimi said the sensational winger of Harimau Malaya needs to be closely monitored over the next two weeks.

He said the procedure of transferring healthy skin to the area of the body suffering from burns (skin allograft) that Mohd Faisal went through last Friday required the player to be isolated from ordinary people.

“Faisal Halim’s condition is stable but the next two weeks are very important and critical considering that his ‘skin allograft’ procedure is isolated with close and strict monitoring by the medical team.

“For that reason, Mohd Faisal is also not allowed to receive any visitors during this monitoring period,“ he said in a statement here today.

On May 5, Mohd Faisal suffered fourth-degree burns after being splashed with acid by an unknown individual causing injury to his body.

He is said to have been attacked while at a prominent shopping centre in Kota Damansara, Petaling Jaya, at about 5 pm.