Manchester United with Faisal Halim as players show solidarity

ONE of several footballers under siege from an unknown vengeful party, injured Harimau Malaya star Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim has received widespread attention including international footballers who expressed sympathy.

The sensational winger of Selangor FC who was the target of a vicious acid attack on May 5, Faisal caught the attention of winger and goalkeeper of the English Premier League club Manchester United, Alejandro Garnacho and Andre Onana who gave words of encouragement for him in an interview by a private television.

“We feel you, we are with you, we know its a tough situation for your family. We just want to wish you all the best. Stay strong on behalf of my teammates. Keep strong,” they said in the broadcast.

Earlier, Faisal Halim, who was receiving treatment for fourth degree burns (deep into tissue, even reaching the bone) at a private hospital here, is in the phase of reconstructive treatment via called ‘skin allograft’ or transplant of a skin patch flown in from Belgium.

Selangor FC’s head of sports medicine, Dr Muhammad Hazwan Khair said at the moment the pivotal point is to see the reaction of the player’s body to the donated skin patch, whether it shows positive signs or otherwise since skin allograft is derived from a human cadaver donor which could see a graft rejection.

Faisal Halim, who underwent a third surgery yesterday afternoon, continued to show progress and expressed his desire to go home.

The 26-year-old player cannot receive visitors for now and needs close monitoring before the specialist doctor performs the next operation.

Last Sunday (May 5), the local football arena was shocked by the acid attack on Faisal Halim being injured by assailants with a yet unknown motive, when one or two men splashed him with what was concentrated sulphuric acid at a shopping mall in Petaling Jaya.