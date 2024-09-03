Students pursuing TVET advised to check rating of educational institution before registering

KUALA LUMPUR: Students interested in continuing their studies in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) are advised to check the rating of the educational institution they want to go to first before registering for the programme.

Yayasan Mahir Malaysia president Datuk P. Sri Ganes said this is important to ensure that the courses offered are in line with the demand and marketability of the industry.

He said the rating of TVET colleges is determined by the Skills Development Department (JPK) under the Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA) through parameters that have been set based on holistic requests and indications from industry players to avoid mismatch issues.

According to him, the colleges are evaluated every two years to ensure the implementation status of the TVET programme is by KESUMA standards.

‘”Among the aspects evaluated are whether the training facility meets industry specifications, whether the implementation of the programme is by the industry’s requirements, the level of marketability of the TVET graduates, and whether the salary received is according to the suitability of the industry and the certification offered,“ he said in a statement to Bernama.

Sri Ganes said the rating of the TVET educational institutions can be checked at the official JPK website https://www.dsd.gov.my/.

SG Akademik, which is a subsidiary of SG Education Group and a leading-edge TVET institution since 2001 received a five-star rating for 2023 by JKM last week, the fourth year in a row since 2019.

The consistent recognition of the SG Academy not only recognises the educational institution’s contribution to the sustainability of TVET but also emphasises the importance of government accreditation in ensuring the quality and credibility of TVET programmes in Malaysia.

The five-star rating was awarded to 11 programmes offered by SG Education, namely Drone Operation, Drone Mission Command, Food Preparation and Manufacturing, Computer System Operation, Computer System Administration, Creative Content Development, Interactive Multimedia Design, Industrial Automation Engineering Services, Automation Engineering System Installation Industry and Industrial Automation Engineering Systems Support.

To date, there are 1,345 TVET institutions in Malaysia, involving 12 ministries, in addition to 94,000 existing TVET students in vocational colleges and technical secondary schools. - Bernama