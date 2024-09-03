Sungai Peranginan Oriental Village bridge opens to traffic

ALOR SETAR: The Sungai Peranginan Oriental Village Bridge in Langkawi, which was built to help ease traffic congestion, is now open to road users, said Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

Nanta expressed his satisfaction with the condition of the newly constructed road and bridge, adding that the official handover ceremony of the infrastructure would take place tomorrow.

“In May 2023, I conducted an on-site inspection of the project approved under the Fourth Rolling Plan of the 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP). This was due to the problem of severe congestion on the route during peak hours, which had caused considerable damage to the road.

“The construction of the 25-metre-long and 12.5-metre-wide bridge, costing RM7.8 million, involves upgrading Jalan Tuju, conducting geotechnical works (retaining walls), upgrading the drainage system, installing street lights, and utility diversion,“ he said in a statement today.

He highlighted the project’s vital role in linking the main route to the Langkawi cable car and the Berjaya Hotel, which stand as focal points for both local residents and tourists.

Nanta said that apart from easing traffic congestion and ensuring the safety of road users, the construction of the new bridge has the potential to boost tourism activities and the local economy.

Meanwhile, Nanta said he also conducted an inspection to oversee the progress of the construction of the additional building of the Sultanah Maliha Hospital in Langkawi, which was approved under the Third Rolling Plan of the 11MP, involving a total cost of RM425 million.

He said that the project, scheduled for completion by Dec 26 next year, seeks to facilitate greater accessibility to specialist care services for the increasing number of residents and tourists in Langkawi.

“The addition of 220 new beds raises the total number of beds in the hospital to 330, which is anticipated to adequately cater to the community’s medical needs and treatment requirements,“ he said. - Bernama