$!The Most Powerful Pagani: The Long-Tailed Huayra R Evo

Horacio Pagani, the visionary behind Pagani Automobili, has revealed the breathtaking Huayra R Evo, a culmination of his passion for racing heritage and cutting-edge technology. Inspired by the sleek aero screens of IndyCar racecars and nostalgic memories of long-tail racers from his youth, Pagani embarked on a journey to create a hypercar that pushes the boundaries of performance and emotion. At the heart of the Huayra R Evo lies a 6.0-litre V12 HWA engine, meticulously enhanced to deliver an astonishing 888hp and 770Nm of torque, making it the most powerful Pagani model to date. With upgrades including a recalibrated ECU, new intake manifold, and camshafts, this powerhouse can now rev up to an impressive 9,200 RPM, sending its thunderous power to the rear wheels through a six-speed sequential transmission.

But power is just one aspect of the Huayra R Evo’s prowess. The meticulously crafted long-tail body, 7.5 inches longer than its predecessor, contributes to a staggering 45 per cent increase in downforce, ensuring unparalleled stability and grip on the track. Even with removable panels in the hood to unleash the symphony of the V12, the car remains 21 per cent more aerodynamically efficient, showcasing Pagani’s dedication to engineering perfection. The innovations don’t stop there. Utilising advanced carbon fibre technology from Utopia, the Huayra R Evo boasts a 38 per cent increase in stiffness while maintaining a lighter overall weight. Its refined chassis features a new heave damper for adjustable ride height and improved elasto-kinematics for optimal handling in every scenario.