Toyota Tour: Galven, Syahiran, Danny in three-way fight

Plenty of fireworks expected, when tournament leader Galven Green tees off with Syahiran Syakir and defending champion Danny Chia as they compete for honours in the last group and final round of the Tun Ahmad Sarji Trophy at Saujana Golf & Country Club.

SHAH ALAM: It will be a three-way match-play of sorts and plenty of fireworks expected, when tournament leader Galven Green tees off with Syahiran Syakir and defending champion Danny Chia as they compete for honours in the last group and final round of the Tun Ahmad Sarji Trophy at Saujana Golf & Country Club.

Edven Ying and Hafiy Suhaili are the nearest challengers, lying in joint fourth position at even par 144. A total of 51 players made the cut for tomorrow’s final round in this event on the Toyota Tour, organised by the Professional Golf Malaysia and delivered by MST Golf.

stroke ahead of another youngster Syahiran. A further stroke behind is Chia on 135.

Green, third overnight after a three-under 69, registered four birdies and an eagle against two bogeys for a four-under 68 today. With a two-day aggregate of 137, he is just one

Green had two birdies against two bogeys in his first nine, but performed better after the turn, with an eagle-birdie-birdie effort on the 14th, 15th and 16th holes.

“Nice to be in this position,” said Green. “Didn’t make too many mistakes today although I could have played better in the first nine.”

Winning the Alphard Cup at Kota Seriemas last year was his first professional victory and that has boosted his confidence. He felt his game has improved since and has narrowed his sights on winning tomorrow.

Syahiran’s performance today was almost a mirror of yesterday when he was six under until bogeying the last two holes.

Yesterday, he was coasting along nicely at four-under until bogeys at the 16th and 18th stopped his charge.

“I’m absolutely happy with my game from tee to green,” said Syahiran. “Had plenty of looks at birdies but my putting wasn’t all that great. Bogey at the 16th came after my approach plugged into the greenside bunker.

“But at the 18th I three putted from 12 feet. Still, I’m definitely in contention and will be out for a good finish tomorrow.”

Chia had a mixed round of four birdies against four bogeys. He wasn’t too happy off the tee which caused him to lose out on the par fives.

It was another tough day for the ladies. Defending champion Aretha Pan joined overnight leader Geraldine Wong at the top when she registered a three-over 75 while the latter carded a six-over 78 for a two-day aggregate of 149. Ainil Abu Bakar is alone in third spot one stroke behind followed by HS Bang (151) and Jocelyn Chee (152).

Said Wong: “Another tough day for us girls ... course playing long. I had to hit five-irons and rescue woods into many par 4s which means few birdie opportunities. We’re just

scrambling to save pars.”

The leading amateur is Rhaasri Kanesh who has shown a good level of consistency, carding scores of 72 and 73 to lie joint sixth at 145. The low round of the day was achieved by Hui Yong Sherng when he shot a five-under 67. He has an aggregate of 147.

Leading Rd 2 Scores (men)

137: Galven Green 69-68

138: Syahiran Syakir 68-70

139: Danny Chia 67-72

144: Hafiy Suhaili 72-72, Edven Ying 73-71

Leading Rd 2 Scores (women)

149: Geraldine Wong 71-78, Aretha Pan 76-73

150: Ainil Abu Bakar 72-78

151: HY Bang 74-77

152: Jocelyn Chee 74-78