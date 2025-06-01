Cops seek public help to locate three missing teen girls in Ipoh

IPOH: Police are seeking public assistance to locate three teenage girls reported missing since last October.

Ipoh District police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the three missing teens are Nurul Syuhada Muksin, 18; K.Ashwinia, 16; and Shomina, 16.

He added that Nurul Syuhada is believed to have left her hostel at a polytechnic here on Oct 9, carrying a bag containing personal belongings.

“Nurul Syuhada, from the Palma Raja Apartments, Bandar Botanic in Klang, Selangor, is about 152 centimetres (cm) tall, of slender build and has a dusky complexion,“ he said in a statement today.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts can contact Investigating Officer Sergeant Jhony Anak Bunsu at 012-3019152 or the Ampang Baru Police Station at 05-5467005.

Meanwhile, Ashwinia, a student of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Jalan Tasek here, was last seen on Dec 25.

“Ashwinia, who is from Persiaran Perajurit T6, Taman Syabas, is 162 cm tall and of slender build,“ he said, adding that those with information on her whereabouts can contact Investigating Officer Sergeant Jamariah Ya’acob at 012-5500883 or the Ipoh District Police Headquarters at 05-2451500.

Shomina, who was reported missing on Dec 24, holds a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) card.

“Shomina, of Pasir Puteh, is 140 cm tall, plump and has a dark complexion,“ Abang Zainal Abidin said.

Those with information on Shomina’s whereabouts can contact Investigating Officer Sergeant Mohamad Azlan Mohd Noor at 019-5141791 or the Ipoh District Police Headquarters.