Tun Daim files legal action challenging MACC investigation

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Finance Minister Tun Daim Zainuddin (pix), his wife, and four children filed a legal action to challenge the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) ongoing investigation against them.

Tun Daim, 85, his wife Toh Puan Nai’mah Abdul Khalid, 66, and their four children, Asnida, 62, Md Wira Dani, 45, Muhammed Amir Zainuddin, 28, and Muhammed Amin Zainuddin, 25, and Ilham Tower Sdn Bhd acted as the applicants in applying for leave to seek judicial review at the High Court here yesterday (Jan 10) through Messrs. Tommy Thomas.

They named MACC and the public prosecutor as the first and second respondents.

In the notice of application obtained by the media today, the applicants said on Dec 30, 2023, the MACC had issued a statement that it had initiated an investigation into Daim based on information from the Pandora Papers.

According to Daim, the Pandora Papers are confidential files that were circulated in 2021 revealing the names of offshore company owners, assets, and bank accounts abroad that are beyond the jurisdiction of Malaysia.

However, he said the file did not indicate any wrongdoing by him and his family.

In their application, Daim and his family members are seeking a court order to halt all investigations by MACC and its officers, if the High Court grants the leave for judicial review proceedings.

They are also seeking, among others, an order for MACC and its officers to cancel all investigations initiated against them from February 2023 to date and to cancel all notices issued by MACC.

Case management is set for Jan 16 via video session before Judge Datuk Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh. -Bernama