Relief centres activated in K’tan, T’ganu as floods return

KUALA LUMPUR: The flood situation in Kelantan and Terengganu has worsened, with an increasing number of victims seeking shelter in relief centres after both states were hit by the disaster again today.

In KELANTAN, a total of 13 relief centres have been activated in Tanah Merah, Machang, and Kuala Krai districts as of 8.35 pm, according to the InfoBencanaJKM portal.

The evacuations involved 10 relief centres in Tanah Merah accommodating 389 flood victims from 118 families. In Machang, two centres housed 52 victims from 11 families, while one centre in Kuala Krai sheltered 41 victims from 12 families.

Among the relief centres opened in Tanah Merah are SK Bendang Nyior, SK Lawang, SK Mukim Kuala Kepok, SK Batang Merbau, SK Lalang Pepuyu, SK Gual Jedok, SK Kelewek, Balai Raya Padang Kijang, SMK Tan Sri Mohamad Yakob, and one in Kampung Kuala Paku.

In Machang, the relief centres include SJK(C) Pei Hwa and SK Jenereh, while in Kuala Krai, the centre is at SK Chenulang.

Meanwhile, the InfoBanjir portal reported that Sungai Golok in Kampung Jenob (F1) was at the warning level of 23.42 metres as of 8.15 pm.

In TERENGGANU, the number of flood victims rose to 112 individuals from 37 families tonight, compared to 48 victims earlier in the afternoon.

The Terengganu State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat (JPBN) reported that four relief centres had been activated as of 8 pm, all in the Hulu Terengganu district.

These include Balai Raya Kampung Kemat housing 38 victims from 12 families, Balai Raya Kampung Peneh (35 victims, 14 families), Kampung Lubuk Periuk relief centre (20 victims, five families), and Kampung Cheting relief centre (19 victims, six families).

JPBN Terengganu noted that the number of victims has continued to rise due to ongoing rainfall tonight.

Checks on the InfoBanjir portal showed that four water level monitoring stations recorded readings above the danger level with an increasing trend. These stations include Jambatan Keruak and Kampung La in the Sungai Besut basin in the Besut district, as well as Sungai Berang in Kampung Menerong and Sungai Telemong in Kuala Ping (F1) in the Hulu Terengganu district.

Additionally, Sungai Tersat in Kampung Sekayu (F1) and Sungai Kemaman at Jambatan Air Putih, Kemaman, recorded water levels at the warning stage.