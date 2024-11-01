Two cops nabbed over suspected rape, robbery of college student

KUALA LUMPUR: Two patrol policemen from a District Police Headquarters in Selangor have been arrested for their suspected involvement in a robbery and rape case involving a private college student and her male friend in Bukit Ampang View, here, on Tuesday.

It is understood that both detained policemen, with the ranks of Constable and Lance Corporal respectively, are in their 20s and 30s.

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said that in the 10:09 pm incident, the student and her male friend were arrested by two fully uniformed officers.

He said the two suspects had taken the victim and her friend to separate locations.

“The male friend of the victim was taken to the bank to settle a traffic offence payment, while one of the suspects raped the victim,“ he said in a statement today.

Hussein said that yesterday, a team from the Criminal Investigation Division of the Ampang Jaya District Police Headquarters (IPD) detained both suspects, and they were remanded for seven days.

According to him, two investigation papers were opened under Section 376 of the Penal Code and Section 395/397 of the Penal Code.

“Investigations are still ongoing, and the police urge the public with information regarding this incident to come to the nearest police station or contact IPD Ampang Jaya at 03-42897222 to assist in the investigation.

“The police will not compromise with any police personnel involved in any criminal cases or misconduct, and this case will be investigated transparently,“ he said. -Bernama