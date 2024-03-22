Zahid: BN will support PH candidate in KKB

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional (BN) acknowledges the fact that the Kuala Kubu Baharu state seat belongs to its partner in the Unity Government and will support any candidate to be fielded there by Pakatan Harapan (PH), said BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Zahid, who is also UMNO president, said the BN machinery would back any candidate picked by PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said this decision reflected the respect BN accorded to the cooperation established with PH in the Unity Government, apart from showing its desire to strengthen the government.

“The number of Malay voters in Kuala Kubu Baharu has risen to about 50 per cent but out of respect for the MADANI government, UMNO and other BN components have to acknowledge that the seat belongs to our partner in the Unity Government.

“The whole UMNO machinery, not only in Selangor, and I believe BN machinery too especially MCA will be together to help the candidate,” he said at the UMNO breaking of fast event at the World Trade Centre here today.

Also present were UMNO deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and other top leaders of UMNO and BN component parties.

Kuala Kubu Baharu state assemblyman Lee Kee Hiong, 58, died yesterday, reportedly after battling cancer for a few years.

No by-election has been declared for the seat yet.

The DAP leader held the seat for three consecutive terms from 2013.

In the Selangor state election in August last year, she defeated Perikatan Nasional's Teoh Kien Hong by a majority of 4,119 votes. -Bernama