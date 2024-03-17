FREE TENNIS COACHING

Underprivileged children in Penang can now learn to play tennis for free from qualified

coaches with International Tennis Federation (ITF) Level 2 Certification and assisted by a group of senior and experienced coaches. Proace Tennis Academy founder and head coach K. Manimaran, 56, told theSun the entire training programme would take six months to complete, and is open to children aged seven to 14. Manimaran conducting a coaching session at the St Xavier’s Institution in Lebuh Farquhar. MASRY CHE ANI THESUN