HAMRFUL COSMETIC

Consumers who suffer allergic reactions to cosmetics and other products with banned ingredients promoted by social media influencers have been told to sue them. Lawyer Kokila Vaani Vadiveloo said influencers profit from the products they promote and should be held accountable for their actions.

“Influences can be charged with unfair trade practices, false or misleading representation and other forms of consumer exploitation under the Consumer Protection Act 1999. “They cannot feign ignorance and are responsible for ensuring their content does not violate the provisions (of law), especially when promoting products and services.” Kokila Vaani said products containing “drugs and harmful chemicals”, ought to undergo rigorous testing and scrutiny to ensure they meet local standards. Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia public health medicine specialist Prof Dr Sharifa Ezat Wan Puteh also warned consumers not to buy products with unknown ingredients. “While buying beauty products promoted by influencers might seem like a good idea, foundations, lip mattes and concealers are being sold without sufficient information. “Consumers must know the product brand, its name and the location of the manufacturer, packer or distributor. Many products sold online do not have this information”

(Pic) The Control of Drugs and Cosmetic Regulations states it is illegal to sell, supply or import cosmetics without prior notification to the director of Pharmaceutical Services. MASRY CHE ANI THESUN