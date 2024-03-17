INDONESIAN POLLS

The strong bilateral relations between Indonesia and Malaysia will endure, regardless of who wins the presidency in the 2024 general election on Feb 14. Indonesian Ambassador to Malaysia Datuk Hermono said the Indonesia-Malaysia relationship is built on a firm foundation as neighbouring countries as well as mutual interests and cooperation. He expressed confidence that all three presidential candidates – Prabowo Subianto, Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo – are well informed about Malaysia. Indonesians residing in the Klang Valley casting early votes at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur polling centre. ADIB RAWI YAHYA THESUN