INDONESIANS VOTING CENTRE

The polling station at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL) for Indonesians to vote in the general election is the biggest globally for its citizens overseas, said Indonesian ambassador to Malaysia Datuk Hermono. After casting his vote at the early polling station at WTCKL, he said all election workers are ready to help Indonesians in Malaysia to exercise their voting right. “We have learnt from the previous election (2019) and have minimised the misuse of ballot papers.” Meanwhile, an embassy source said recent allegations of ballot paper misuse, as highlighted in videos circulated by certain parties, have not yet been proven and the matter is being investigated by the relevant authorities. All 130 Indonesian embassies worldwide are said to have opened polling stations for Indonesians living abroad. Six polling stations were opened in Malaysia for early voting by registered Indonesian voters, namely WTCKL (222,945), Johor Bahru (2,684), Penang (5,375), Kota Kinabalu (2,811), Tawau (20,247) and Kuching (2,988). (Pic) Indonesians casting their early votes at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur polling stationy. ADIB RAWI YAHYA THESUN