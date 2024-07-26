Dough-ing it right

Three locally-owned restaurants that serve delectable, unique pizzas

THE ubiquitous pizza can be found almost anywhere in the world, whether as comfort food from a well-known international franchise or a charcoal-baked special from a high end pizzeria. Malaysia is no different as foodies here love their pizzas. Be it the flavours of Neapolitan-style pizza to the slices of New York pizza and the creations baked in Italian brick oven specialities, there is a slice to satisfy every craving. In this “Pizza Special”, theSun reviews three locally-owned, non-franchise pizza establishments: FiftyFiftyPizzaCoffee, Mokky’s Pizza and Coffee Bukit Tunku and Khirwan’s Pizza Parlour. Each restaurant offers a unique twist on this classic dish, ensuring a memorable dining experience for all pizza lovers.

FiftyFiftyPizzaCoffee Tucked in the compact space of Taman Melawati, FiftyFiftyPizzaCoffee offers an exquisite experience for pizza lovers with a penchant for Neapolitan-style pizzas and speciality drinks. Open from Wednesday to Sunday, this restaurant has carved a niche for itself with its unique menu. The FaGyu pizza stands out with its combination of meltique beef, sauteed mushrooms, beef pepperoni and pickled jalapenos, all harmoniously balanced on a red sauce base and their signature dough. The fusion of flavours provides a delightful kick, making each bite a tantalising adventure. For vegetarians, the truffle funghi pizza is a masterpiece. A creamy sauce, sauteed mushrooms, feta cheese, arugula and cherry tomatoes complement the signature dough. This pizza’s rich and earthy flavours, combined with the arugula’s freshness and cherry tomatoes’ tanginess, create a perfect harmony that pleases the palate.

The smoked salmon pizza is another gem on their menu. Featuring smoked salmon, cream-based sauce, capers, pickled onions, olives, feta cheese and mozzarella on their signature dough, this pizza is a medley of savoury and tangy flavours. The delicate smokiness of the salmon pairs beautifully with the creaminess of the sauce and the brine of the capers and olives. Complementing these pizza offerings, FiftyFiftyPizzaCoffee serves drinks such as houjicha, a roasted Japanese green tea that offers a nutty, slightly caramelised flavour and kombucha, a fermented, lightly fizzy sweetened black tea drink known for its refreshing and health properties. Together, these beverages provide a perfect pairing to the rich and diverse pizza flavours, enhancing the overall dining experience.

Mokky’s Pizza and Coffee Bukit Tunku Located at The Stories in Bukit Tunku, Mokky’s Pizza and Coffee brings the authentic taste of New York pizza to the heart of Malaysia. Open daily, this restaurant is a haven for those seeking the quintessential New York pizza experience, coupled with expertly crafted drinks. The Alfredo chicken pizza is a delightful offering that features house-made Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, baked chicken and spinach. The creamy Alfredo sauce, combined with the tender baked chicken and fresh spinach, results in a rich and satisfying pizza that is comforting and flavourful. Another highlight is the beef pepperoni pizza, made with Italian tomato sauce, mozzarella and beef pepperoni. This classic combination delivers a hearty flavour that is sure to satisfy any pizza enthusiast. The tangy tomato sauce and the savoury beef pepperoni, complemented by the gooey mozzarella, create a timeless favourite that never disappoints.

For those who enjoy a bit of variety, the Mellow mushroom pizza and Fake Margherita pizza offer their unique half-and-half option. The Mellow mushroom pizza features mozzarella, sauteed fresh shiitake and king oyster mushrooms, cream, pecorino cheese and olive oil. This pizza is a treat for mushroom lovers, offering a rich and earthy flavour profile. The Fake Margherita pizza, on the other hand, combines Italian tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh buffalo mozzarella, basil, olive oil and pecorino cheese, resulting in a fresh and vibrant pizza that pays homage to the traditional Margherita. Mokky’s also offers sides such as Buff Wings, featuring buffalo chicken wings with mustard aioli and a mixed salad and Crunchy Roots, which are sweet potato fries topped with pecorino cheese and served with mustard aioli. These sides perfectly complement the main pizza offerings, adding an extra layer of indulgence to the meal. To accompany the delicious pizzas, Mokky’s serves refreshing drinks such as iced matcha latte and hot matcha latte. These beverages, made with finely ground Japanese green tea powder, provide a balanced and calming finish to the rich flavours of the pizzas, making for a well-rounded dining experience. Khirwan’s Pizza Parlour At Khirwan’s Pizza Parlour, located in Karya Kopi, Bukit Jelutong, diners are treated to the authentic taste of Italian-style brick oven pizzas. Open from Wednesday to Sunday, this restaurant has garnered a reputation for its unique and flavourful pizzas that showcase the best of Italian culinary traditions but with their unique twist. The smoked duck and raspberry pizza is a standout dish that features smoked duck breast, white sauce, mozzarella cheese, rocket salad, balsamic vinegar and raspberry sauce. This pizza offers a delightful blend of savoury and sweet flavours, with the richness of the smoked duck and the creaminess of the white sauce perfectly balanced by the tangy balsamic vinegar and the sweetness of the raspberry sauce. The rocket salad adds a fresh and peppery note that ties all the flavours together beautifully. Another crowd favourite is the pesto lamb pizza, which includes pulled lamb, tomato sauce, paprika cumin paste, mozzarella cheese and pesto. The tender pulled lamb, infused with the aromatic flavours of paprika and cumin, is complemented by the rich tomato sauce and the fresh pesto. This pizza is a celebration of intense flavours that are sure to delight meat lovers.