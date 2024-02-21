A former manager who opted for a voluntary separation scheme (VSS) from his company said he made the “right move” by venturing into the footwear business. Muhd Firdaus Che Azmi, 50, has been operating a “shoe boutique” from his home in Taman Makmur, Lunas for the past two years. He started selling shoes online through social media platforms such as Facebook and TikTok.

“However, my customers kept requesting to see the shoes physically.” Popularly known as “Faiz Kacak Bundle” on social media, his physical shoe store at home boasts 30 to 40 designs for each shoe size.

“I have invested in converting part of my front porch into a viewing area. To create a boutique-like atmosphere, I installed window panes and added some walls, lighting, racks and air-conditioners. “We have something here for everyone. Everyone can walk away with something at very affordable prices.” Despite a modest annual turnover of around RM40,000, Firdaus finds fulfilment in his venture. (Pic) Firdaus showing some of his merchandise at his boutique. MASRY CHE ANI THESUN