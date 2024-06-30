10 injured in three-vehicle Jeli road crash

KOTA BHARU: Ten people were injured while two others escaped unscathed in an accident involving three vehicles in the Batu Melintang area heading towards Bukit Gerik, Jeli today.

The 12, all Malaysians, comprised five men, a boy and six women.

A Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said five of them suffered serious injuries while five others had minor injuries.

He added that the accident occurred at 2.58 pm at Kilometre 28 and involved three vehicles - a Naza Citra, a Proton Pesona and a Perodua Axia.

“We received an emergency call at 2.58 pm and reached the accident scene at 3.29 pm.

“Two drivers were trapped and we had to use special tools to free them,” he said when contacted tonight, adding that all the victims have been sent to the Jeli Hospital.