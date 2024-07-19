PETALING JAYA: The government has made 117 political appointments to several statutory bodies and companies under the Minister of Finance Incorporated (MoF Inc).

Prime Minister cum Finance Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said in a parliamentary written reply that the positions involved chairman posts and board memberships as of June 12.

Out of the 117 appointments, 92 were appointed posts in statutory bodies which include public varsities whereas 25 appointees went to Mof Inc firms.

The 117 appointments were vetted to make sure every individual is suited to fulfil their roles and responsibilities, said Anwar.

He said the appointment of chairmen and board of directors in MoF Inc firms and statutory bodies were selected based on their background, capabilities and expertise while the organisation’s needs and core business are taken into consideration.

He further said the individual’s level of integrity and responsibility are also accounted for during the selection process.

Anwar also confirmed the candidates’ evaluation are handled by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, insolvency department, Federal Court chief registrar’s office, Bank Negara Malaysia, police and Inland Revenue Board.