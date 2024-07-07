11,783 food outlets awarded BeSS recognition

TAWAU: A total of 11,783 food outlets in the country have received recognition from the Ministry of Health (MOH) for being clean and safe premises (BeSS).

Three more premises in the Kubota area here were awarded the same recognition during the walkabout programme for clean, smoke-free premises (BeBAs) participated by Minister of Health Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad recently.

In a Facebook post today, the ministry said that the BeBAs programme involves cooperation between food outlet operators and government agencies, private agencies, volunteer partners, professional bodies, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

“This programme emphasises the concept of community empowerment in ensuring food hygiene regulations and smoking bans at food premises are always adhered to.

“A smoke-free environment is crucial in creating a healthy and safe environment, and this is in line with the aim of making Malaysia a smoke-free country by 2040,“ according to the post.

Meanwhile, Dzulkefly said that Tawau was the third location for the BeBAs programme after Persiaran Waterfront Port Dickson and Jalan Alor, Bukit Bintang in June and February, respectively.

“This programme aims to instil a thorough understanding and compliance among the community, especially food outlet operators and vendors, regarding the importance of food premises hygiene and the smoking ban.

“I have also presented BeSS recognition plaques to outstanding premises. Congratulations to all the recipients on your achievements,“ he said in the post on his Facebook page.

According to Dzulkefly, the country’s success in combating the dangers of smoking depends on the involvement of all parties and individuals (whole-of-nation).

“Without your support and cooperation, this effort would not be successful,“ he added.