143 flood victims still at relief centre in Hulu Bernam

SHAH ALAM: A total of 143 flood victims are still at the relief centre at the Kampung Sungai Selisik Multipurpose Hall as of 8 am today due to the floods in Hulu Bernam.

The Hulu Selangor District Disaster Management Secretariat, when contacted, said the number of flood victims increased slightly compared to 141 people recorded last night.

Meanwhile, the flood water in some areas has receded and cleaning work of the houses affected by the flood will be carried out jointly today with the help of various government agencies.