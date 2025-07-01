Over 42,000 Singapore VEP tags inactive as full enforcement begins

JOHOR BAHRU: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) revealed that 42,416 Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) tags for Singapore-registered private vehicles remain unactivated as of June 29, despite full enforcement kicking off today.

JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli stated that out of 248,504 VEP RFID tags issued to individual private vehicles, only 206,088 (82.93 per cent) have been activated. Meanwhile, all 3,765 tags for company-owned vehicles are active.

“Pre-registration applications for company vehicles stand at 19,690,“ he said during a press conference near the Sultan Iskandar Building. Johor JPJ director Azmil Zainal Adnan was also present.

Enforcement began at 12.01 am today, targeting Singaporean vehicles without registered or activated VEP tags. Aedy Fadly confirmed that 55 JPJ personnel were deployed, focusing solely on unregistered foreign vehicles for now.

Owners failing to activate their VEP tags face a RM300 fine under Section 66H(7) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and will be barred from leaving Malaysia until payment and activation are completed.

“Mobile units are available at enforcement points to assist with immediate tag activation and fine settlements,“ he added.

For now, enforcement will be periodic in Johor’s high-traffic zones before expanding nationwide. Aedy Fadly urged Singaporean motorists to comply to avoid disruptions.

The 24-hour VEP centre in Danga Bay remains operational for last-minute registrations.

Singaporean worker Muhammad Zulhadis Zulkeplie, 37, shared that he applied in mid-May but is still awaiting confirmation. “I advise others to follow procedures and seek guidance if unsure,“ he said while settling his fine at a JPJ mobile unit.