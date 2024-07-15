145 foreigners nabbed for working without permits, overstaying

JOHOR BAHRU: The Immigration Department detained 145 foreign nationals suspected of committing various offences during an operation in Johor on Saturday.

Johor Immigration director Datuk Mohd Rusdi Mohd Darus said during the operation dubbed ‘Op Selera’, which took place from 10 am to 12.30 pm at four Kopitiam premises, 203 foreigners and locals were inspected, resulting in 145 arrests for various offences.

“This enforcement action was taken after receiving complaints about foreign nationals working in Malaysia without valid passes or permits.

“Those arrested comprised 90 men and 18 women from Myanmar, 27 men from Nepal, four men and three women from Indonesia, and three men from Bangladesh, aged between 18 and 44,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Rusdi said all the foreign nationals were detained for violating their pass conditions, not possessing valid passes or permits to be in Malaysia, and overstaying.

“The cases are being investigated under Regulation 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963 as well as Sections 6(1)(c) and 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63,” he said.