PM Anwar urges BRICS to enhance trade and reform global governance

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged BRICS nations to expand trade among member states and push for a fairer global order.

Speaking at the BRICS Business Forum in Rio de Janeiro, he stressed the need for reforms in international institutions like the UN and IMF to reflect a more democratic framework.

Anwar criticised unilateral trade barriers and protectionism, highlighting BRICS’ potential as a collective economic force. “With nearly 40 per cent of the global economy, BRICS can negotiate on equal terms within the multilateral system,“ he said. He emphasised that developing nations must no longer be sidelined in global governance.

“We are not just post-colonial legacies but leaders in technology, trade, and moral advocacy,“ Anwar stated. He praised BRICS for evolving beyond political rhetoric into a coalition driving inclusive economic and social progress. The forum, themed ‘Bridging Continents, Building Future,’ saw participation from Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and industry leaders.

Anwar also reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment as ASEAN Chair to strengthen ties with BRICS, advocating for cross-regional trade and investment. He supported Lula’s leadership, calling him a bold voice for the marginalised.

BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, and China, expanded to include South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Indonesia. Malaysia was accepted as a partner country alongside Belarus, Nigeria, and others.

Anwar attended the summit at Lula’s invitation, joined by ministers and MPs.