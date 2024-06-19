150 volunteers, tourists to participate in cleanup of Pulau Perhentian

KUALA TERENGGANU: Some 150 volunteers and tourists from various countries will collaborate in a beach and underwater cleanup effort on Pulau Perhentian near Kuala Besut and surrounding areas as part of the Dive Against Debris (DAD) programme, scheduled from June 21 to 23.

In a statement today, Yayasan Salam Malaysia (Salam) disclosed that the programme’s second phase will involve over 20 volunteer divers tasked with retrieving debris from the seabed, while 130 non-diver volunteers will focus on cleaning the beaches of Pulau Perhentian Kecil and its surroundings.

“The event will see about 150 international volunteers from countries like China, Jordan, Pakistan, Nigeria and Iraq, as well as tourists and local residents of Pulau Perhentian, participating in the cleanup effort.

“All collected debris will undergo sorting by category and type, followed by weighing and recording for data compilation. This data will be shared with Marine Park authorities, the Padi Aware Foundation and the United Nations to support its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),“ read the statement.

Salam highlighted that the upcoming DAD programme is a collaborative effort with strategic partners, including private entities, other NGOs, the Besut District Education Office and the Terengganu State Tourism Department.

Apart from the beach cleanup, marine conservation lectures will be conducted for 160 students from Sekolah Kebangsaan Pulau Perhentian, to raise awareness about the significance of beach cleanliness and foster a deep appreciation for marine environments among participants.