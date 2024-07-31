1,596 of 13,304 micro cluster co-operatives are inactive - Ramanan

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Co-operatives Datuk R. Ramanan informed the Dewan Negara today that 1,596 out of 13,304 micro-cluster co-operatives are inactive.

He stated that the Ministry, through the Malaysian Co-operative Commission, is committed to enhancing the capability of micro-cluster co-operatives by implementing various initiatives and programmes.

“Among others, we have provided specialised record management guidance and advisory services to micro-co-operatives through the Cooperative Account Empowerment Programme (PKASA), involving 4,051 co-operatives with an allocation of RM1.4 million since 2021.

“We have also implemented the Accounting and Auditing Assistance Programme (PAKAR), which includes support for account preparation and auditing for 500 micro-co-operatives with a budget of RM1.06 million since 2020,“ he said during a question-and-answer session today.

He was responding to a query from Senator Datuk Lim Pay Hen, who asked about the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Co-operatives’ review of inactive micro-co-operatives and its initiatives to help revive the struggling ones.

As for the co-operative recovery programme, especially for those with potential for development and existing assets, Ramanan said the government has allocated RM3.551 million to 65 co-operatives under the Co-operative Strengthening Programme (PPK) between 2020 and 2022.

“This also includes business matching and collaborative networks, including the introduction of products and services through partnerships with other co-operatives or companies,“ he said.

Ramanan also noted that the Ministry provides financing facilities such as Micro Co-operative Financing (MicCoopFi-1) and Startup Financing (SuFi-1), which offer up to RM100,000 in funding to enhance the potential and growth of these co-operatives.