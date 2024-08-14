PETALING JAYA: A teenager was forced to push her motorcycle all the way to the police station for several kilometers after she was caught riding the bike without a valid license.

The girl, 16, was nabbed by the police during Ops Samseng Jalanan conducted by the Traffic Enforcement Investigation Department (JSPT) and the Road Transport Department (JPJ) in Pahang, according to Malaysia Gazette.

“This is the first time I have been stopped and summoned by the police.

“I had to push my motorcycle until my slippers tore.

“Luckily, the traffic police helped me push my bike,” the teen was quoted as saying.

She was slapped with three fines, not having a license, failing to install side mirrors on the motorcycle, and having a license plate that did not comply with the law.

According to the teen, she had registered for her L license and had planned to sit for her computer test in September.

“I admit my mistake because I attempted to try ride a motorcycle this past month without a license,“ she said.

She was the only underage female teenager detained along with 29 other men in the operation.

Meanwhile, a total of 30 motorcycles were seized from the 79 that were brought to the station, according to Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman.

The 49 motorcycles which were not seized, however, summonses were issued for various offenses to the owners.

“All the seized vehicles are being investigated under Section 64 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“A total of 155 summonses were issued, which involved 33 offenses for improper license plates, structural modifications, lack of side mirrors (29), not having a license (19), expired licenses (8), and other offenses,” he said.