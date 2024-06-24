18 police officers depart for South Sudan to join UN peacekeeping misison

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 18 senior and junior police officers departed for South Sudan at midnight to join the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) for a year.

The Royal Malaysian Police management department posted on Facebook stating that the delegation was led by G18 Group Contingent Chief ACP Loi Poo Lang and assisted by contingent deputy chief Supt Mohamad Pouzi Abd Rouf.

Bukit Aman deputy director of management (services/personnel) DCP Ab Rahaman Arsad represented Bukit Aman director of management Datuk Seri Azmi Abu Kassim during the send off ceremony at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1.

During his brief speech, Ab Rahaman reminded those joining the mission in South Sudan to be mindful of the religions, customs and culture there and to abide by the rules and laws set in the country.

The Malaysian delegation includes ASP Fairus Md Dawe, ASP S. Manivannan, ASP Harminder Singh Pritam Singh, Insp Liza George Mokunjil, Insp Nor Azlina Shahrul Zaman, Insp Tay Swee Boon, Sub Insp (SI) Gan Lai Ling, SI Jimmy Jaih, SI Emmanuel Stephens, SI Shawal Shariff, Sergeant Major (SM) Mohd Hafizzuddin Augustin Abdullah, SM Muhammad Ibrahim Salimy Shohimi, Sgt Sarihati Awang Akhbar, Sgt Jim Chin, Sgt Albert Legan and Sgt Mohamad Marjida Mahari.

The PDRM’s active involvement in UN peacekeeping missions began with a contingent of 14 police officials to Angola in 1991, followed by Darfur in 2008 and UNMISS since 2011, and is subject to the UN’s requests.

PDRM’s role in the mission is as Individual Police Officers (IPOs), when assignments are based on the concept of traditional approach policing focused on renewal, rebuilding and restructuring in efforts to maintain security and public order.

IPOs also play the role of tackling various issues, including human rights, international monitoring, community policing, cultural and social awareness, teaching and guidance.