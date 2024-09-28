New PPS opens to accommodate flood victims in Kedah

ALOR SETAR: Another flood relief centre (PPS) was opened in the Kubang Pasu district early today, bringing the number of flood victims in Kedah to 243 people, involving 59 families, from 207 people (49 families) last night.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) Info Bencana, the PPS was opened at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Changlun to accommodate 36 flood victims from 10 families.

Meanwhile, the number of flood victims in the Pendang district remains at 207 people from 49 families. They are at two PPS, namely Dewan Kompleks Rakan Sukan Tanah Merah and SMK Pendang.

Based on the Drainage and Irrigation Department’s Public Infobanjir website, the water level of Sungai Laka in Kampung Padang Pasir, Kubang Pasu, Sungai Sari at the Padang Terap Sugar Factory and Sungai Perik in Kampung Perik, Padang Terap, exceeded the danger level at 8 am today.

While Sungai Ketil in Kuala Pegang, Baling; Sungai Bata in Kampung Bata, Kubang Pasu; Sungai Janing in Kampung Labi, Padang Terap and Sungai Anak Bukit in Taman Aman and Sungai Kedah at Jambatan Lebuhraya exceeded the alert level.