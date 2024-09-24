SHAH ALAM: The tabling of the 2025 Selangor Budget has been postponed to mid-November, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He explained that the tabling of the annual budget, originally scheduled for Nov 8, was postponed because many state government officials had to attend a special forum in Egypt on that date.

“Further discussions on the matter have been held, and we are ready for the tabling of the budget.

“Insya-Allah, the budget will be tabled in the second or third week of November,” he said when met after officiating the 2025 Selangor Budget dialogue session here today.

Amirudin stated that the thriving economy is expected to help the state government achieve greater success in 2025.

He added that the focus will be on further strengthening sectors related to artificial intelligence (AI) technology and enhancing efforts to safeguard the people’s welfare.

Amirudin said the state government will use budget dialogue sessions with stakeholders as a platform to identify initiatives and added value for implementation next year.

In Budget 2024, Selangor allocated RM2.53 billion, which includes RM1.33 billion or 52.6 per cent for operating expenses and RM1.2 billion or 47.4 per cent for development expenditure.