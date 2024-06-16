24 illegal water connections near UMS dismantled - Shahelmey

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah State Water Department (JANS) dismantled 24 illegal connection to its main water transmission line near Kampung Suang Parai, Sepanggar here today, Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Shahelmey Yahya said.

The State Works Minister said the illegal connections were near University Malaysia Sabah (UMS), and was a factor that affected the volume of water flowing into the main reservoir at the university.

“JANS has sent out its officers to crack down the illegal connection this afternoon and will constantly monitor the situation until the vendor scheme is fully in place at some identified areas,” he said in a statement today.

Shahelmey had said on Friday (June 14) that the Sabah Works Ministry was in the process of stabilising water pressure to ensure stable water supply in all areas of the state.

Kampung Suang Parai is also known to have a settlement of squatters.