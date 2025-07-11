AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez joins Saudi side Al-Hilal

SAUDI club Al-Hilal on Thursday signed AC Milan’s French full-back Theo Hernandez on a three-year contract.

The 27-year-old leaves the Serie A side in a deal worth 25 million euros ($29.2 million), Italian media report.

Hernandez has played 38 times for France with two goals, and figured in the last World Cup, including the defeat by Argentina on penalties in the 2022 final in Qatar.

Moving to the Saudi Pro League a year before the next World Cup could be considered a risk for his chances of getting called up again by coach Didier Deschamps.

But he can take encouragement that Deschamps selected N’Golo Kante for Euro 2024 whilst he was playing for another Saudi club, Al-Ittihad.

Theo is the younger brother of Paris Saint-Germain and France defender Lucas Hernandez. - AFP