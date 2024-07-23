2.4 million drivers potential road bullies: Survey

PETALING JAYA: A Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research survey has estimated that 2.4 million of the 13.3 million registered motorists in the country exhibit “furious anger” while driving.

Road rage-related offences accounted for some 15% of traffic violations last year while 63% of drivers said they experienced road rage or aggressive behaviour on the road within the past year, with women particularly intimidated by such bullies.

Universiti Putra Malaysia Road Safety Research Centre head Assoc Prof Dr Law Teik Hua said if enforcement is inconsistent or lenient, it may fail to deter repeat offenders.

“Since sharing road rage incidents on social media leads to quicker action by authorities, many victims have turned to platforms such as TikTok to share their experiences and alert other road users.”

He said road bullying may stem from various factors, such as stress, impatience, cultural attitudes towards driving and a lack of enforcement of traffic laws.

In Malaysia, congested roads, aggressive driving and a lack of consequences contribute to increasing road rage incidents.

He said Malaysians become easily stressed and angry on the road, especially during traffic congestions, with some drivers resorting to yelling, excessive honking, throwing objects, tailgating, blocking, ramming or using foul language.

One road rage victim said she saw a motorist bullying female drivers near her workplace in Taman Sri Muda.

“Many victims, including those who work at nearby industrial areas, have lodged complaints through the e-Aduan@JPJ app. However, the bully is still on the road, targeting different victims daily. It seems reporting to authorities is pointless.”

Law said in such cases, offenders might perceive the penalties as minimal or unlikely to be enforced, which could encourage them to continue their aggressive behaviour.

“A lack of stringent enforcement undermines the effectiveness of laws and regulations designed to address road bullying and road rage.”

He said some countries have implemented severe penalties, such as heavy fines, suspension or revocation of driving licences, mandatory anger management courses or imprisonment.

“In Singapore, aggressive driving could lead to fines, imprisonment, or both. Such measures aim to send a strong message and have shown varying degrees of success in curbing road bullying.”

He said enhancing enforcement could involve deploying more traffic police, using technology for monitoring and evidence collection and ensuring penalties escalate for repeat offenders.

“The situation has led to a persistent call for the government to introduce mandatory punishments, educational programmes and traditional fines. There are road safety advocates who argue that while fines are a deterrent, they are not always effective in changing behaviour.

“Mandatory punishments could provide substantial consequences for offenders. Programmes aimed at raising awareness about the dangers of road rage and bullying could help address the root causes of aggressive driving.”

Law advised road rage victims to prioritise their safety by avoiding confrontation, staying calm and not responding to aggressive gestures or provocation.

“They could document the incident with a dashcam, note down details and report the incident.

“Authorities should act swiftly based on evidence provided by victims. When evidence is lacking, traffic surveillance could offer crucial information and help law enforcement identify and prosecute offenders.”