26 motorcycles go up in smoke, cops waiting for forensic probe

JOHOR BAHRU: Police are waiting for the Fire and Rescue Department’s forensic investigation outcome into a fire which destroyed 26 motorcycles, early this morning.

The two-wheelers went up in a blaze in a parking area at the Malaysia Marine & Heavy Engineering (MMHE) factory on Jalan Pekeliling, Pasir Gudang.

Seri Alam district police chief, Supt. Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said police are investigating to determine whether the incident was due to an act of treachery or whether it was accidental.

“The police confirmed they had received a report of a fire incident in the area around 9.30 am.

“Preliminary investigations at the scene revealed that it involved 26 motorcycles belonging to the factory workers

“The fire was successfully put out with the help of the Pasir Gudang Fire and Rescue department at about 10.30 am. The incident did not result in any casualties.

“The cause of the fire is still under investigation and we are waiting for the Fire Department’s forensic report,“ he said in a statement today.

He added that the loss in the incident was estimated to be about RM78,000.

“Thank you to the public who are always the eyes and ears in channeling information to the police,“ he said.