27-year-old man perishes in Kota Bharu house fire

KOTA BHARU: A 27-year-old man was found burnt to death after being trapped in a fire at a two-storey house in Taman Mas Merah, Tanah Merah at 11.45 am today.

Tanah Merah Fire and Rescue Station chief Mohd Zulkifli Osman said his team received a call about the fire at 11.59 am.

“The fire in the semi-permanent two-storey house, with the upper floor being a wooden structure, involved the victim, Mohamad Nor Syahid Faridzuan Mohd Syukri who was believed to be sleeping when he was trapped in the fire,” he said in a statement today.

“A total of 13 members (from the fire station) were dispatched to control the fire and took nearly half-an-hour to extinguish the flames.”

Mohd Zulkifli said the victim’s body was handed over to the police for further action, meanwhile, 70 per cent of the house was destroyed.

He added that the cause of the fire and losses incurred are still under investigation.