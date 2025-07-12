PKK disarmament marks new era for Turkey, says Erdogan

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has described the disarmament of Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants as a turning point for Turkey, calling for nationwide support to solidify the peace process.

The symbolic burning of weapons by PKK fighters in northern Iraq signals a potential end to decades of conflict.

Erdogan addressed his AK Party members in Ankara, stating, “As of yesterday, the scourge of terrorism has entered the process of ending. Today is a new day; a new page has opened in history.” He emphasized the importance of parliamentary involvement in establishing a legal framework for disarmament and reintegration.

The PKK, banned since 1984, agreed in May to disband following a call from imprisoned leader Abdullah Ocalan. This move could resolve a conflict that has claimed over 40,000 lives and strained Turkey’s economy and social fabric.

A parliamentary commission is expected to oversee the transition, ensuring the PKK’s shift from armed struggle to democratic participation. Erdogan urged lawmakers to back the process with broad consensus, calling it a foundation for a stronger Turkey. - Reuters