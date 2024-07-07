3,000 job applications received during MADANI Rakyat East Zone career carnival

KUANTAN: The MyFutureJobs Career Carnival, held in conjunction with the 2024 MADANI Rakyat East Zone programme, which concluded today, received 3,000 job applications.

Pahang Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) deputy director, Hamzi Hanifa Mahyuddin, stated that out of this number, 200 individuals have been offered jobs, while the rest are still undergoing screening.

He added that the highest number of job applications were in the manufacturing and plantation sectors.

“A total of 28 employers participated in this Career Carnival, offering 1,795 job vacancies. Among them were Petronas, Hicom Automotive Manufacturers (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, and 99 Speedmart,“ he told Bernama.

He said a large portion of the applicants were aged between 20 and 30, mostly graduates from higher education institutions or individuals seeking new employment opportunities.

Hamzi Hanifa expressed hope that the public will take advantage of future career carnivals to help them find suitable jobs based on their qualifications and education.

The MADANI Rakyat East Zone programme is an extension of the “A Year with the MADANI Government” programme, expanded to the state level by zone. It aims to provide the public with opportunities to understand, observe, and evaluate the new policies and initiatives implemented by the Federal Government to enhance the well-being of the people.