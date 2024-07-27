34 Illegal immigrants nabbed in raids

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 34 illegal immigrants, including a woman, were arrested in immigration raids carried out along Jalan Ipoh, here, for various offences, today.

Kuala Lumpur Immigration Department director, Wan Mohammed Saupee Wan Yusoff, said that the immigrants were arrested during operations, dubbed ‘Op Belanja’ and ‘Op Selera’, targeting business premises, such as grocery stores and restaurants.

“Those arrested, aged 30 to 63, are from Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Indonesia and India.

“Some of them work as grocery store workers, as cooks, barbers and restaurant waiters,” he told reporters here, today.

He said that those arrested were taken to the Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory Immigration Department, and further investigation was carried out in accordance with the Immigration Act 1959/63, including for the offence of entering and staying in Malaysia without a valid passport or permit.