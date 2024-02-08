36 rural market projects in Sabah set for completion by October - Ewon

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 36 projects involving the construction and upgrading of rural market premises across Sabah are currently in progress and are expected to be fully completed by October this year.

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick said implementing the project’s first phase involved 16 district offices and municipal councils in Sabah.

“In several districts, up to 60 per cent of the targeted project schedule has been implemented.

“I would like to express my appreciation to all the district offices and municipal councils involved for monitoring the implementation to ensure it is completed according to schedule,” he said in a press statement after chairing the coordination meeting of the Sabah Rural Market Premises Development Programme at the Sabah Federal Secretary’s Office here today.

Ewon also hoped that more rural market premises could be built or upgraded in the next phase, and his ministry would strive to obtain the appropriate allocation for the purpose.

Therefore, he urged district offices and municipal councils to submit a list of what they need in terms of the construction or upgrading of community and rural market premises based on priority to facilitate the planning of the Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry’s (KUSKOP) budget.

“I will include these needs as a ‘wishlist’ for the 2025 KUSKOP Budget during my meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim so that each year we receive allocations under the Budget to help the rural market community, hawkers, and small traders in remote areas get better premises facilities,” he said.