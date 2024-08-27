GUA MUSANG: Former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin arrived at the Gua Musang Court Complex this morning to face charges related to his recent speech during the Nenggiri by-election campaign, which allegedly touched on issues concerning race, religion, and royalty (3R).

Muhyiddin, chairman of Perikatan Nasional (PN), arrived at 8.43 am, accompanied by several top PN leaders, including secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin and information chief Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

The Federal Court’s e-filing system shows that the hearing began at 9 am before Judge Nik Mohd Tarmizie Nik Mohd Shukri.

Yesterday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain confirmed that the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) had ordered Muhyiddin to be charged under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 at the Gua Musang Sessions Court.

Recently, a speech by Muhyiddin that allegedly questioned the authority of Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah during his reign as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong went viral on social media.

