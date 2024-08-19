Pahang crown prince urges police to investigate Muhyiddin’s speech

KUANTAN: The Tengku Mahkota of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah, wants police to take firm action against Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for allegedly touching on the 3R issue (race, religion, royalty) while campaigning in the Nenggiri state by-election recently.

In a statement today, Tengku Hassanal also expressed his anger and disappointment with the action of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman, who he said deliberately questioned the duties and role of the Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, when he was the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Tengku Hassanal claimed that the former Prime Minister and veteran politician manipulated facts to present a negative narrative to the public by suggesting that Al-Sultan Abdullah acted unfairly during the selection of the 10th Prime Minister.

“His statement also seems immature, implying that he still cannot accept the fact that he was not appointed as Prime Minister.

“This statement is also very dangerous as it openly incites the public to lose trust in the Institution of Malay Rulers and divides the people,” he said in the statement, which was also uploaded to his Instagram story @this.7.

Based on Article 40(2) of the Federal Constitution, the Prime Minister is appointed at the discretion of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, who is the Head of State.

His Majesty is also guided by Article 43(2), which stipulates that the Prime Minister must be appointed from among Members of Parliament who, in the King’s judgment, commands the majority confidence of the members of that house.

Tengku Hassanal said Al-Sultan Abdullah did not make the decision to appoint the Prime Minister lightly, even though the constitution grants him absolute power.

“During that time, His Majesty consulted constitutional experts and key national public servants, and finally, obtained the views of the Conference of Rulers before appointing the Prime Minister.

“Parliament also passed a motion of confidence in Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Dec 19, 2022,” Tengku Hassanal said.

The confidence vote was clear and in line with Al-Sultan Abdullah’s considerations when he selected Anwar as Prime Minister, he added.

Tengku Hassanal advised all politicians to always uphold the principles of the Rukun Negara and unite the people so that Malaysia, as a multi-racial country, can become a developed nation with happy citizens.

The Tengku Mahkota’s private secretary, Amir Syaffiq Hamzah, lodged a police report regarding the matter at 10 pm yesterday.

A speech by Muhyiddin, which allegedly questioned the credibility of the Sultan of Pahang when he was the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, has gone viral on social media.