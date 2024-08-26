3R Issue: Muhyiddin to be charged tomorrow - IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will be charged tomorrow in connection with his speech during the recent Nenggiri by-election campaign, which allegedly touched on issues related to race, religion and royalty (3R), according to police.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) had issued an order for Muhyiddin to be charged at the Gua Musang Sessions Court.

“The charge will be made under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act,“ he said briefly when contacted today.

Meanwhile, the Federal Court’s e-filing system shows that the hearing of the case will begin at 9 am before Judge Nik Mohd Tarmizie Nik Mohd Shukri.

Previously, the media reported that the police had submitted the investigation paper on the Pagoh Member of Parliament’s speech to the AGC on Aug 21 for further action.

Razarudin also mentioned that they had taken statements from Muhyiddin and 66 witnesses to assist in the investigation.

Earlier, a speech by Muhyiddin that allegedly questioned the authority of Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah during his tenure as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong went viral on social media.