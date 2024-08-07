86 foreign nationals nabbed in immigration violation crackdown in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Immigration Department has detained 86 foreign nationals for various offences, in operations carried out in Mersing, Batu Pahat and Johor Bahru, from last Monday to Wednesday.

State Immigration director Datuk Mohd Rusdi Mohd Darus said the operations involved officers from the department’s Enforcement Division, and the Batu Pahat and Mersing branches’ enforcement units.

He said the enforcement blitz was mounted following public information regarding illegal immigrants, and a total of 37 premises, including shops and restaurants, were inspected.

“Among those detained are 41 Myanmar nationals (39 men and two women), 32 Indonesians (25 men and seven women), three Thai men, three Pakistani men, two Bangladeshi men, two Indian men and three Sri Lankans (two men and a woman), all aged 19 to 54.

“A 53-year-old local man, who owns a restaurant in Batu Pahat, was also arrested in the operation,” he said, today.

Mohd Rusdi said the detainees are believed to have committed offences under Rules 11(7)(a) and 39 (b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963, and Sections 6 (1)(c) and 15 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Act 155).

Meanwhile, the restaurateur was detained under Section 56 (1) (d) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Act 155) for harbouring illegal foreigners.

“We will step up enforcement operations to combat the issue of illegal migrants, and will impose uncompromising measures against illegal immigrants, and employers and shop (business) owners who employ foreign workers without valid travel documents and permits,” he said.

He also called on eligible immigrants to participate in the Migrant Repatriation programme, which aims to return them to their country of origin voluntarily, which will end on Dec 31.