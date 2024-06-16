91,700 vehicles travelled on LPT2 in first two days of Op Lancar

KUALA NERUS: A total of 91,700 vehicles have travelled the East Coast Expressway 2 (LPT2) over the first two days of Op Lancar, held in conjunction with the Aidiladha celebration.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairudin said there was a 40 to 60 per cent increase in vehicles on June 14 and 15 compared to regular days, but traffic flow remained smooth.

To manage the increased traffic, he said 50 traffic police from the Terengganu contingent, supported by members of the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela), were deployed.

“Normally, LPT2 sees 20,000 vehicles daily, but the numbers have now exceeded 50,000. Despite the peak yesterday, traffic flow has remained manageable and stable,” he told reporters when inspecting the LPT2 traffic at the Kuala Terengganu toll plaza, Gemuruh here today.

Mohd Khairi also reported four fatalities in road accidents during the operation in Terengganu, scheduled to end tomorrow, an increase from three cases recorded in Op Lancar 2023.

“Therefore, I urge road users to be cautious and vigilant while driving. Always pay attention to road signages to avoid any mishap,” he said.

Meanwhile, LPT2 regional manager Suhaimi Samat said three additional lanes were opened from Kuala Lumpur towards Kuala Terengganu to ensure smooth traffic flow.

He said LPT2 anticipated traffic to increase to between 45,000 and 60,000 vehicles during this year’s Aidiladha festive season.