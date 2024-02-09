ABS required for new motorcycles with 150cc engines and above - DPM Ahmad Zahid

PUTRAJAYA: All new motorcycles with the engine capacity of 150cc and above must have anti-lock braking system (ABS) starting Jan 1, 2025 to reduce traffic accidents, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

The deputy prime minister, who is also Malaysian Cabinet Committee on Road Safety and Traffic Congestion chairman, said ABS was able to reduce motorcyclist fatalities during accidents by 31 per cent.

“I am confident that this initiative will reduce road traffic deaths in Malaysia and inspire other ASEAN (Association of South East Asian Nations) countries to adopt similar measures, making motorcycles safer across the region,” he said when deliver his speech at the Conference on Asia Road Safety (CARS), here today, which was also attended by Transport Minister Anthony Loke and Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong.

He added that the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) has implemented the Malaysian Motorcycle Assessment Programme (MyMAP), the world’s first holistic rating system for motorcycles and that MyMAP has evaluated and rated 28 models from seven motorcycle manufacturers.

“This initiative drives the motorcycle industry towards a safety-oriented market benefiting road users,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid also proposed that MyMAP’s scope be extended beyond Malaysia to encompass the ASEAN or Asia region, enhancing motorcycle safety across the continent.

“Now you can know which motorcycle from which company is safer, and which is not,” he said.

He also shared that the Malaysian Cabinet Committee on Road Safety and Traffic Congestion has proposed lowering the speed limit in school zones from 40 km/h to 30 km/h and that the federal government will work with local authorities and schools to implement effective speed management systems, such as transverse bars and speed bumps, in school zones to slow traffic.

“If this initiative successfully reduces road crashes in school zones, we may consider expanding the 30 km/h speed limit to other suitable areas within cities to create a safer environment for vulnerable road users,” he said.

He also urged agencies such as MIROS and the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) to lead the establishment of comprehensive initiatives dedicated to enhance road and commuting safety, especially for motorcyclists, commercial vehicles and the logistics sector.

“Through collaborative efforts, we can design and implement targeted interventions that reduce road crashes and elevate safety standards across the board, making our roads safer for everyone, especially those in high-risk groups such as motorcyclists,” he said.

Meanwhile when asked about whether the suggested speed limit had been gazetted, Loke said that the decision was being made by the Cabinet committee and they would need to coordinate between several ministries, including the Public Works Ministry and the Education Ministry.

“So, we need to take a bit of time for this process... but I would like to thank the deputy prime minister as he has the courage to make such a decision, which might not be popular but is vital for the safety of our children in schools,” he added.