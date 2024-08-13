Action taken against association for displaying Jalur Gemilang upside down - Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: Action has been taken against the Kuala Kangsar Kwong Sai Association in Perak for displaying the Jalur Gemilang upside down recently, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said displaying the Jalur Gemilang in such a manner is against the law, adding that the action imposed against the offender is a reminder to prevent similar incidents from recurring.

“I was told in this case, the authorities have taken action,” he told reporters after launching the Jejak Panda programme organised by Foodpanda Malaysia in Pantai Dalam, near here, today.

Earlier, the association’s president had apologised for the mistake due to oversight, assuring that it would never happen again.

It is understood that the police called a senior citizen who works at the building to provide a statement regarding the incident.

Fahmi also reminded the public to fly the Jalur Gemilang in its pristine condition, not worn, torn, or damaged, and to fly the Malaysian flag correctly.

“At the launch of the National Month, I reminded everyone to display the Jalur Gemilang correctly as it is the nation’s pride and a symbol of the country’s sovereignty.

“Detailed information on how to display the flag, what is allowed or not allowed can be obtained from the Department of Information,” he said.

